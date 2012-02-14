Happy Valentine's Day: Now Here Are 8 Hilarious And Horrifying Tales From Dating Wall Streeters

OK what I want to talk about is this, all of the following points must be resolved. This may take time by sheer logistics alone but because you have difficulty saying things why don't you answer the questions in writing first. You have to provide the written answers to me if you do so, I will not need to see them ahead of time but I reserve the right to read all of them. The longer you make your answers the better this will be, spend as much time as you need, if you can't get it done by tonight or it will take you a few days that's fine. Sometimes Yes/No answers are OK but make this thing as perfect as one of your college papers.

DO NOT PUT THIS OFF. If you wait you will hurt your chances of us being together. I'll give you a dead-line: Thurs evening, I know you work hard and are busy. I would hate if you take as long as Thursday evening...

Why you were unhappy with us:

Are there things you do not like about me?

Are there things you do not like about us?

Are there things you don't like about yourself when it comes to us?

Name as many things as you can you would change about.

Again, you must list everything that bothers you.

1. me

suggestions: I interrupt you, I need to enunciate when I speak

2. us

3. yourself...

Where do you want to be in?

6 months

1 year

5 years

10 years

20 years

50 years / retirement age...