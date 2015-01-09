8 Gorgeous 'Smart' Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Madeline Stone
Laguna beach smart homeEstately

From a super-high definition Samsung TV to an LG washing machine that can do two loads at once, we’ve seen some amazingly high-tech gadgets for the home at CES this week.

But there are already plenty of homes that have their own smart features, from energy-efficient solar panels to security systems you can control with an iPad.

Our friends at Estately helped us compile a list of smart homes you can buy right now. 

For $20.75 million, you can buy this stunning, energy-efficient mansion.

Address: 5005 Hidden Glen Lane, Yorba Linda, CA

Price: $US20.75 million

The 19,346-square-foot house has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and more than 80 solar panels to power the home.

This $6.75 million Arizona home has a high-tech automation system.

Address: 1125 North Crestview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ

Price: $US6.75 million

Amenities include a top-notch security system, pre-wired surround sound, and a 10-car garage with its own temperature control.

This home's lighting and sound systems are controlled by iPads.

Address: 47 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT

Price: $US4.75 million

Everything can be set up through a single iPad app called Savant.

This New Jersey home has all of the technology you need to throw an awesome party.

Address: 6 Alton Avenue, Voorhees, NJ

Price: $US3 million

Inside you'll find a 42-seat bar, DJ booth, 12-person movie theatre, tunneled wine cellar, and a high-level security and automation system.

This grand vineyard estate is also a smart home.

Address: Napa County, CA

Price: $US25.9 million

The Villa Sorriso, which once belonged to Robin Williams, has its own home automation system.

This $35 million home has one high-tech pool.

Address: 901 Oxford Way, Beverly Hills, CA

Price: $US35 million

It features lights that change colours and an underwater sound system.

$25.5 million will get you this glassy smart home in Beverly Hills.

Address: 1620 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA

Price: $US25.5 million

The house is equipped with a Crestron home automation system. Walls of glass open up to take advantage of the view.

You can control climate and lighting from screens mounted around this $12.5 million house.

Address: 31885 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA

Price: $US12.5 million

There's also a complex vanishing door system and a circular pneumatic elevator.

Now see another amazing home.

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pixar Cofounder Ed Catmull Is Selling His Hawaiian Vacation Home For $US20 Million »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.