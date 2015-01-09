8 Gorgeous 'Smart' Homes You Can Buy Right Now

From a super-high definition Samsung TV to an LG washing machine that can do two loads at once, we’ve seen some amazingly high-tech gadgets for the home at CES this week.
But there are already plenty of homes that have their own smart features, from energy-efficient solar panels to security systems you can control with an iPad.
Our friends at Estately helped us compile a list of smart homes you can buy right now.
Address: 5005 Hidden Glen Lane, Yorba Linda, CA
Price: $US20.75 million
The 19,346-square-foot house has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and more than 80 solar panels to power the home.
Address: 1125 North Crestview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
Price: $US6.75 million
Amenities include a top-notch security system, pre-wired surround sound, and a 10-car garage with its own temperature control.
Address: 47 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
Price: $US4.75 million
Everything can be set up through a single iPad app called Savant.
Address: 6 Alton Avenue, Voorhees, NJ
Price: $US3 million
Inside you'll find a 42-seat bar, DJ booth, 12-person movie theatre, tunneled wine cellar, and a high-level security and automation system.
Address: Napa County, CA
Price: $US25.9 million
The Villa Sorriso, which once belonged to Robin Williams, has its own home automation system.
Address: 901 Oxford Way, Beverly Hills, CA
Price: $US35 million
It features lights that change colours and an underwater sound system.
Address: 1620 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA
Price: $US25.5 million
The house is equipped with a Crestron home automation system. Walls of glass open up to take advantage of the view.
Address: 31885 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
Price: $US12.5 million
There's also a complex vanishing door system and a circular pneumatic elevator.
