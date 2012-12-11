8 Ways Holiday Spending Can Spiral Out Of Control

As close as your local pharmacy, gift cards have become a very popular way to spread joy in December.

According to the National Retail Federation, 81% of shoppers will purchase at least one gift card this holiday season and spend a total of about $157 on gift cards -- the highest amount in the 10-year history of the NRF's holiday consumer spending survey.

Maybe that's due in part to how gift cards can feed off your guilt. You don't want to leave anybody out, right? From co-workers to kids' teachers and coaches, to the paperboy and sanitation workers, gift cards are easy and convenient ways of giving a little something to everyone.

Before getting carried away with the gift cards, though, do what master concierge Michael Fazio recommends with all forms of holiday gifting and tipping: Start with a defined budget and work backwards from there. If you know you have $100 to buy $10 gift cards, then list the 10 people you want to give to, and call it a day. If you play your gift cards right, you might even be able to stretch your budget to include free gift cards that come bundled with other purchases. If the Ghost of Christmas Guilt rears its ugly head, fire up the oven and bake some cookies for the folks you left off the list. And if there's someone you're trying to blow off, may we suggest, umm, fruitcake?