8 Hidden Billionaires No One Knew Existed

Photo: Flickr/Sbrimbillina

Bloomberg News’ Alex Cuadros & David de Jong have uncovered eight hidden billionaires that no one knew existed. These people have their fortunes in publicly-traded companies and live in Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Spain, according to the report.



They’re considered hidden because you might see them walking around, but you wouldn’t recognise them. It’s for safety reasons, a source told Bloomberg.

Here are the eight billionaires we didn’t know about until today:

Juan Gallardo Thurlow (Mexico) — $1.4 billion (Organizacion Cultiba SAB stake)

Luis Enrique Yarur (Chile) — $2 billion (Empresas Juan Yarur SAC/Banco de Credito & Inversiones stakes)

Patricia Angelini Rossi (Chile) — $1.7 billion (inheritence from uncle/ Antarchile SA shares)

Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant’Anna (Brazil) — $2.1 billion (CCR SA stake)

Rosa Evangelina (Brazil) — ~$1 billion (CCR SA stake)

Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo (Spain) — $2.2 billion (Ferrovial SA stake)

Leopoldo del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo (Spain) — $1 billion (Ferrovial SA stake)

Maria del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo (Spain) — ~$1 billion (Ferrovial SA stake)

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index tracks the world’s wealthiest people’s fortunes based on market and economic changes and Bloomberg News reporting. The list is updated daily.

Read more about how these billionaires amassed their fortunes here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.