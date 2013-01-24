8 Gorgeous Examples Of Tech Design

Photo: MakerBot

We love it when a product works as advertised.The only thing better is when it looks great at the same time.



Industrial designers are obsessed with making objects that are simeltaneously beautiful and functional.

Here are some of our favourites in recent memory.

MakerBot Replicator 2 MakerBot's been producing quality desktop 3D printers since 2009, but its most recent product, the Replicator 2, ditches earlier models' rough-hewn aesthetics for a sleek device that could go in a lab or living room. iPhone While the iPhone 5 is taller and thinner than past models, the all-touchscreen rectangle Apple first rolled out in 2007 has defined the stripped-down looks of smartphones since. Ouya This small, sterile cube is an Android gaming console. Its understated looks suggest a revolution in gaming design, where the emphasis is on the games, not the device. CST-01 It's the world's thinnest watch, measuring less than 1 millimetre thick. Coming in either black or white, it's simple and tells the time--which is all you should really ask of a timekeeping device, right? Nest From the father of the iPod, Tony Fadell, this is the thermostat to end all thermostats. It learns your daily routine, turning down the temperature when you're gone and turning it back up before you return to drive the best compromise between comfort and economy. Wii U Nintendo's latest console brings a touch-sensitive screen right to your controller, introducing all kinds of new game mechanics with different content displayed on your television and controller. Nokia Lumia 920 Whatever you may think of the Windows Phone 8 operating system, Nokia's take on the hardware to run it is phenomenal. Google Glass Google's computerized glasses are aiming to change how we interact with the Internet while we're out and about. We didn't think it was possible, but it seems to have successfully squeezed a computer into a glasses frame in an attractive, unintrusive way. What if your tech's getting a little too sexy? Click here to see how totally paranoid people stay safe online >

