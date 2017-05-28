Lobster, cereal, and 6 more everyday words people around the world use to describe money

Ever asked someone to borrow a red lobster when you’re short on cash?
It’s the Australian way to reference a $US20 note, according to giffgaff money, which recently teamed up with British artist Paul Blow to illustrate some of the craziest slang used to describe coins, cash, notes, and money in different countries around the world.
Below, learn about eight everyday words that reference money, so you won’t look so confused on your trip across the pond when someone asks if you have any squids to spare.
Denmark uses the krona and the Danish words for hundred and thousand notes are shortened from 'hundrede' to 'hund' (dog) and 'tusind' to 'tudse' (toad).
Although Spain has adopted the euro, 'pasta' remains a popular term from their days using pesetas.
Australians call their notes by their colour: A $US20 note is a 'red lobster,' $US10 notes are 'blue swimmers,' and $US5 notes are 'pink ladies.'
'Mücken' means mosquitoes in German, but locals also may use 'kohle' (coal) or 'schotter' (gravel) when talking about cash.
Norway also uses the krona, but refers to it as 'gryn' (cereal) and 'stål' (steal). Their 1,000-krona note is called 'laken' (bed sheet).
