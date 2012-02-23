8 Cool Ways To Use All The Hotel Amenities You Take Home

The general rule of thumb is that it’s acceptable to bring home amenities you’ve already used.



We’re very into reusing here at Savvy, because not only is it good for the environment, it’s good for your pockets, too.

Here are a couple of really cool things to do with your hotel loot.

Keep reading at SavvySugar >

This post originally appeared at SavvySugar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.