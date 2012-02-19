8 Cool New Startups That Have Launched This Year

Startup: The Honest Company



Founders: Jessica Alba, Brian Lee

Date Launched: January 2012

What it is: A line of baby products that aren't toxic or made with chemicals.

Alba, a new mother, wanted a brand she could trust while shopping for her baby. The Honest Company strives to be that brand and make safe yet cute products. Abla and Lee's startup owns the entire production process, from creating product designs to getting them manufactured and sold.

Why we like it: Everything David Lee touches turns to gold. Prior to The Honest Company, Lee cofounded Legal Zoom and ShoeDazzle. Legal Zoom has been profitable for many years and it is valued at $800 million. ShoeDazzle was cofounded with Kim Kardashian and is valued around $300 million.

If any startup can win, it's one that has Lee behind it.