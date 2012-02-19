8 Cool New Startups That Have Launched This Year

Photo: Kevin Abosh via Twitter
Its been a busy start to the new year and tons of new tech companies have launched.Here are some of the most promising new startups of 2012.
Startup: The Honest Company
Founders: Jessica Alba, Brian Lee
Date Launched: January 2012
What it is: A line of baby products that aren't toxic or made with chemicals.
Alba, a new mother, wanted a brand she could trust while shopping for her baby. The Honest Company strives to be that brand and make safe yet cute products. Abla and Lee's startup owns the entire production process, from creating product designs to getting them manufactured and sold.
Why we like it: Everything David Lee touches turns to gold. Prior to The Honest Company, Lee cofounded Legal Zoom and ShoeDazzle. Legal Zoom has been profitable for many years and it is valued at $800 million. ShoeDazzle was cofounded with Kim Kardashian and is valued around $300 million.
If any startup can win, it's one that has Lee behind it.
Startup: Peek
Founders: Ruzwana Bashir and Oskar Bruening
Date Launched: January 2012
What it is: Peek hasn't technically launched yet but it just announced a round of financing in preparation for its upcoming debut. It will be a site that helps travellers discover and book high quality travel experiences and activities.
Why we like it: Bashir is a smart young founder with a Harvard MBA; she was formerly president of the Oxford Union too.
Bashir has attracted both Jack Dorsey and Eric Schmidt as investors, as well as SV Angel and Khosla Ventures. With her smarts and the powerful tech minds backing her, we're eager to see what Peek will do.
Paul Berry left his long-time job as CTO of The Huffington Post to create a new, stealth startup, Rebel Mouse.
Startup: Rebel Mouse
Founder: Paul Berry
Date Launched: January 2012
What it is: Rebel Mouse is still in stealth mode (so it hasn't technically launched), but it was announced in January. Berry says it will be a 'social platform' but hasn't elaborated.
Why we like it: Details are scarce, but the team behind Rebel Mouse seems too good to fail. Berry was the long-time CTO of The Huffington Post and he's working alongside his former cofounders Jonah Peretti of BuzzFeed and Ken Lerer of Lerer Ventures.
PandoDaily was founded by Sarah Lacy, a former TechCrunch writer. She took many of her old colleagues with her to create a new tech blog rival.
Startup: PandoDaily
Founder: Sarah Lacy
Date Launched: January 2012
What it is: A tech blog; 'The site-of-record for Silicon Valley.'
Why we like it: Founded by TechCrunch star writer Sarah Lacy, Lacy is dedicated to writing quality technology content and exclusives. She and her team have the contact list to do it too.
Lacy is working alongside other ex-TechCrunchers Mike Arrington, Paul Carr, and Greg Kumparak and she has raised $2.5 million from A-list VCs.
Engagio is an inbox for managing social media conversations. It began as comment on Fred Wilson's blog and turned into a full-fledged startup.
Startup: Engagio
Founder: William Mougayar
Date Launched: February 2012
What it is: An inbox for social media conversations. It won't capture every tweet or every Facebook wall post. Instead it only gathers messages that have been sent in reply to your activity. Engagio pulls in messages from Twitter, Facebook, Google+, HackerNews, Tumblr, Foursquare, LinkedIn and Disqus.
Why we like it: There's a great story behind the founding of Engagio -- what began as a comment on a blog turned into a full-fledged startup.
Mougayer was a loyal commenter on Fred Wilson's blog, A VC. He left so many comments there and elsewhere that he found it hard to keep up with all his conversations. Mougayer called up Wilson, told him his idea for a social media inbox, listened to Wilson's advice, and got to work.
Four months later Mougayer launched Engagio, a beautiful, Gmail-like tool, with seed funding from Wilson and others.
Startup: CruiseWise
Founders: Amit Aharoni, Nicolas Meunier, Steve Davis
Date Launched: February 2012
What it is: The Kayak for cruises. It's a cruise search and comparison tool that also serves as a travel guide. Users can book cruises on the site too.
Why we like it: We've liked CruiseWise since we learned about it last summer in stealth mode. It was on our list of 20 Hot Silicon Valley Startups To Watch list. Here's why:
Booking a cruise online is relatively difficult. Even when you use a site like Expedia, you have to call the cruise line at the end to confirm your reservation.
For that reason, only 8% of cruises are booked online. It's a travel sector that's ripe for disruption.
Startup: Banters
Founder: Lauren Leto
Date Launched: January 2012
What it is: The ability to post a text to a blog using Siri-like technology
Why we like it: Banters is a pivot -- or elaboration -- on a company Leto founded in 2010, Bntr. In a year and a half, her product was only being used by 60,000, so Banters is Leto's attempt to revamp her startup with a new look and new Siri-like features.
Banters might be the fastest way to create an online post on the go. Messages can still be posted online via text, but now, if you add the Banters phone number to your address book, anything you say can be posted online too. If the technology can expand and be used across other blog platforms, such as Tumblr, it could be a cool way to write a post when you're not near a computer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.