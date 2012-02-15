8 Celebrities Who Love Ron Paul

Photo: AP
He may not be leading in the polls, but more than any other candidate in the race today, Ron Paul has got some die-hard fans.With his small, small, small government philosophy, libertarian background, and sharp wit, Paul has built around him an almost cult-like following.
And included in it are some pretty big names. From Vince Vaughn to Snoop Dogg, Paul’s got some star power behind him.
So while his Republican opponents can boast bigger war chests and more victories, Paul can point to his eclectic celebrity fan base to show off.
Move over Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn's got a new wingman.
The Wedding Crashers star is a big Ron Paul fan and even opened for him at the first annual Liberty Political Action Conference. Vaughn praised Paul's tough stance on the Federal Reserve and called his principles 'rooted in the very foundation of America.
In an interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, director Oliver Stone said that Ron Paul is 'the only one of anybody who's saying anything intelligent about the future of the world.'
High praise from someone who was a big Obama supporter back in 2008.
Bill Maher gave Ron Paul some big kudos on his show, calling Paul the best candidate on foreign policy and the drug war thus far. On some other issues though, he thinks he's just plain crazy.
Yes... that's actually the picture rapper Snoop Dogg posted on his Facebook page in support of Ron Paul.
Whether this counts as an official endorsement or not, it seems that Snoop is taken with some of Paul's libertarian beliefs, namely limiting the scope of the federal government and eliminating wasteful spending.
Just kidding, it's all about the pot.
Not so much an endorsement as drunken rambling, John Mayer showed some love for Ron Paul back in 2007. While talking with actor Justin Long, Mayer manages to slur out, 'Ron Paul knows the Constitution, and I'm with that guy.'
Just four years ago, the rapper Speech of the 90s hip-hop group Arrested Development was warming up crowds at Obama campaign events. Today, disillusioned by the president, Speech says Ron Paul is probably his 'favourite candidate' and called him refreshing.
