8 Celebrities Who Love Ron Paul

He may not be leading in the polls, but more than any other candidate in the race today, Ron Paul has got some die-hard fans.With his small, small, small government philosophy, libertarian background, and sharp wit, Paul has built around him an almost cult-like following.



And included in it are some pretty big names. From Vince Vaughn to Snoop Dogg, Paul’s got some star power behind him.

So while his Republican opponents can boast bigger war chests and more victories, Paul can point to his eclectic celebrity fan base to show off.

