8 Bizarre Dishes From Around The World

Photo: Flickr/Paul Mannix

Here at Triposo, we’re no strangers to adventure. When we travel, we like to get our hands dirty and experience each place the way a local would.That extends to trying new foods and being open-minded about unusual dishes and ingredients. Some foods, however, are too much even for our adventurous palates.



These eight dishes are definitely not for the faint of heart (or should we say stomach?)

What do you think—would you ever try any of these?

Hákarl Balut Country: Vietnam What it is: It's an egg with a fertilised duck embryo inside. They are fairly common in Vietnam,

as well as Laos and Cambodia. In the Phillippines, they have even achieved the status of haute cuisine and are served in several types of dishes at upscale restaurants. People claim that balut is delicious; you'll just have to get over the appearance of the embryo if you want to find out for yourself. Boodog Country: Mongolia What it is: Boodog is the name for a traditional Mongolian dish that calls for a deboned marmot

to be cooked with heated stones placed in its stomach. A similar preparation is often used for goat meat on special occasions. The method results in evenly cooked meat, and it is considered a delicacy in Mongolia. Fried Spiders Country: Cambodia What it is: This is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: spiders (usually tarantulas) spiced and deep-fried, then eaten whole. They are often sold by street vendors and are a popular attraction in Cambodia. Some speculate that the Cambodian people first began eating spiders when the Khmer Rouge choked off food supplies for much of that country. People claim fried spiders are crunchy and very flavorful. Eat your heart out, KFC! Rocky Mountain Oysters Country: United States What it is: Technically speaking, not oysters at all. Rocky Mountain Oysters refer to cooked

testicles, usually from a bull calf. If you can get over the yuck factor, people claim they're

delicious. In the U.S., they are generally battered and fried and served with a cocktail dipping

sauce. These are also found in Canada, where they're usually referred to as Prairie Oysters,

and are more likely to come in a demi-glaze than deep-fried. Bat Soup Country: Palau What it is: Bat soup is a local speciality of Palau, which is a tiny island nation in Micronesia. It's a soup with a complete fruit bat in it: fur, wings and all. Bat soup is considered a delicacy in Palau. Snake Wine Region: China, Vietnam, Southeast Asia What it is: Snake wine is an alcoholic beverage made by steeping an entire snake in liquor, usually some type of grain alcohol or rice wine. It's believed to have restorative properties. Some very brave folks also eat snake hearts or drink snake blood mixed with rice wine. Would you try that out? Casu Marzu Country: Italy What it is: Casu Marzu is Pecorino cheese that is aged beyond the typical fermentation stage to a state of decomposition. Fly larvae (also known as maggots) are intentionally introduced into the cheese at a certain point, and they work to break down its fats. Yep. It's an acquired taste, to put it mildly. It's also illegal in most countries. If you'd rather stay local... 50 Trips You Need To Take In The US >

