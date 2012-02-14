This iPhone Controller Is A Retro Gamer's Dream Come True

Photo: ThinkGeek

The latest retro iPhone accessory is an NES-style game controller from ThinkGeek.It’s called the iCade 8-bitty and it connects to your phone or iPad via Bluetooth for some extra-tactile gameplay.



It comes from the same guys who made the famous iCade accessory for the iPad.

Developers will be glad to know that the 8-bitty offers an open SDK so you can make your own games compatible with it.

It was only announced today, but when it’s ready for sale you can score one of your own for $25 right here.

