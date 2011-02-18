8-Bit Your Browser With Pixelfari (So Awesome)

Love, love, love it! Pixelfari converts Safari to 8-bit, turning everything into old school Nintendo-style pixely fonts and graphics.

Here’s what the front page of WonderHowTo looks like…

chart

…and here’s the homepage of good ol’ Nintendo…

chart

and Google:

chart

And here’s how to do it:

Visit Neven Mrgan’s tumblr or click here to download for “chunky fonts, blocky graphics, and a general sense of giddy inefficiency!”

Via 8-Bit Your Browser with Pixelfari (So Awesome) on WonderHowTo.

