Love, love, love it! Pixelfari converts Safari to 8-bit, turning everything into old school Nintendo-style pixely fonts and graphics.



Here’s what the front page of WonderHowTo looks like…

…and here’s the homepage of good ol’ Nintendo…

and Google:

And here’s how to do it:

Visit Neven Mrgan’s tumblr or click here to download for “chunky fonts, blocky graphics, and a general sense of giddy inefficiency!”

Via 8-Bit Your Browser with Pixelfari (So Awesome) on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.