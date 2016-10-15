The 8 movies and TV shows President Obama thinks will 'expand your mind'

President Obama loves sci-fi — not necessarily for the tech, but for what it can tell us about humanity.

In an interview with Wired, Obama talked about his favourite show growing up: “Star Trek.”

“What made the show lasting was it wasn’t actually about technology,” he said. “It was about values and relationships. Which is why it didn’t matter that the special effects were kind of cheesy and bad, right? They’d land on a planet and there are all these papier-mâché boulders. But it didn’t matter because it was really talking about a notion of a common humanity and a confidence in our ability to solve problems.”

Obama put together a list of his eight favourite sci-fi movies and series that “will expand your mind.”

Here they are:

No. 8 -- 'Cosmos: A Personal Voyage' (1980) PBS Reason: 'It fed my lifelong fascination with space.' No. 7 -- 'The Matrix' (1999) Warner Bros. Reason: 'It asks basic questions about our reality -- and looks very cool' No. 6 -- 'The Martian' (2015) 20th Century Fox Reason: 'It shows humans (are) problem solvers.' No. 5 -- 'Star Trek' (1966-69) WatchMojo.com/Youtube Reason: 'It uses science fiction to promote a humanist ethnic.' No. 4 -- 'Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope' (1977) Lucasfilm Reason: 'It was fun and revolutionised special effects.' No. 3 -- 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977) Reason: 'It is fundamentally optimistic.' No. 2 -- 'Blade Runner' (1982) Warner Bros. Reason: 'It asks what it means to be human.' No. 1 -- '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) YouTube screenshot Reason: 'It captures the grandeur and scale of the unknown.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.