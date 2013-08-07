The Best Moments From The 2013 X Games

The 2013 X Games opened and closed in the United States, but in between made stops in France, Brazil, Spain and Germany. The new world tour format spanned eight months, keeping the X Games consistently in the minds of extreme sports fans.
Every location produced incredible firsts and breathtaking tricks. We searched for the best moments from around the world and present the eight greatest moments of X Games 2013.
Winter X Aspen
Henrik Harlaut earns a perfect 50 for his Nose Butter Triple Cork 720
Torstein Horgmo’s switch backside triple cork 1440 wins Big Air
Winter X Tignes
Sebastian Toutant wins gold in Snowboard Slopestyle
Summer X Foz Do Iguacu
Bob Burnquist owns Big Air
Summer X Barcelona
Zack Warden shines in BMX Big Air
Summer X Munich
Bucky Lasek dominates Skateboard Vert
Brett Rheeder wins Mountain Bike Slopestyle
Summer X Los Angeles
Taka Higashino owns Moto X Freestyle
