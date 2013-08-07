The Best Moments From The 2013 X Games

The 2013 X Games opened and closed in the United States, but in between made stops in France, Brazil, Spain and Germany. The new world tour format spanned eight months, keeping the X Games consistently in the minds of extreme sports fans.

Every location produced incredible firsts and breathtaking tricks. We searched for the best moments from around the world and present the eight greatest moments of X Games 2013.

Winter X Aspen

Henrik Harlaut earns a perfect 50 for his Nose Butter Triple Cork 720

Torstein Horgmo’s switch backside triple cork 1440 wins Big Air

Winter X Tignes

Sebastian Toutant wins gold in Snowboard Slopestyle

Summer X Foz Do Iguacu

Bob Burnquist owns Big Air

Summer X Barcelona

Zack Warden shines in BMX Big Air

Summer X Munich

Bucky Lasek dominates Skateboard Vert

Brett Rheeder wins Mountain Bike Slopestyle

Summer X Los Angeles

Taka Higashino owns Moto X Freestyle

