Bar Industry Insiders Pick The 8 Best Bars In New York City

New Yorkers tend to think we have the best everything — restaurants, boutiques, celebrities, and (of course) bars.So it’s no surprise that on Drinks International‘s new list of the World’s 50 Best Bars, NYC would make up 16% of the list.
New York’s clubs, lounges, and speakeasies were scattered throughout the top 50, with two of NY’s finest breaking into the top 10.
Drinks International is a trade magazine for the spirits, wine, and beer industry that had some of the best bar owners and bartenders in the world choose the World’s 50 Best Bars on a number of factors, including staff, décor, quality of the drinks, and how it all fits together.
27-24 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, NY
Overall Rank: 35
Dutch Kills isn't actually on Manhattan Island, but in Long Island City. But before you write it off, take note that it has seriously good cocktails for an average of $8 with ice they shave themselves from large blocks.
Plus it looks like a turn of the century bar, with big wooden booths, crystal chandeliers, and an old-timey gold cash register behind the counter.
Source: Drinks International
8 Stuyvesant St., New York, NY
Overall Rank: 34
Just a spot above Dutch Kills is this hidden East Village gem, Angel's Share. It's on the second floor hidden inside a Japanese restaurant and helmed by the Bacardi Global Legacy Cocktail Competition winner Shingo Gokan.
Expect cocktails with a sake and whiskey twist, and great views of Stuyvesant Square.
77 W. Houston St., New York, NY
Overall Rank: 32
First opened in 2005, this Audrey Saunder's bar squeezes its own juices fresh everyday, sells its own bitters, and even shaves its own ice.
In a word, Pegu Club is quality with their extra-fresh cocktails and Asian-inspired snack menu for any hungry patrons.
191 Chrystie St., New York, NY
Overall Rank: 26
Started by the masterminds behind the Experimental Cocktail Club in Paris, New York's bar by the same name only opened its doors back in April of 2012. Located on the Lower East Side, the ECC is a hidden bar that can accommodate larger parties in either of its two big rooms.
But, of course, the real draw is the bevvy of well-made beverages.
210 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY
Overall Rank: 18
Brooklyn's Clover Club broke the top 20 bars due to its impressive list of old-school cocktails and having the legendary Julie Reiner behind the establishment.
Juleps, swizzles, fizzes, and even the occasional vegetable concoction (with plenty of alcohol) abound on the Clover Club's menu. But it's not all about the night-time drinking--Clover Club has a boozy brunch, too.
510 Hudson St., New York, NY
Overall Rank: 11
Almost breaking the top 10 on the original list, Employees Only in the West Village has climbed up the ranks for a few reasons. Reason one is Dushan Zaric, whose drinks were stellar enough to earn him and co-author/co-bartender Jason Kosmas a book deal.
The second is the location, because after you get past the glowing 'Psychic' sign in the window, you'll enter this Art Deco space complete with low lighting and a neon jukebox.
433 E. 6th St., New York, NY
Overall Rank: 6
This small bar cannot accommodate groups more than seven, and does not take reservations. What can Death & Co give you? Cocktails not for the faint of heart.
Whiskey, brandy, gin, rum, scotch, and tequila primarily make up the list, so Vodka lovers should probably look elsewhere.
113 Saint Marks Place #2, New York, NY
Overall Rank: 2
To enter this East Village speakeasy, you need to walk into the unassuming hot dog joint Crif Dogs and go through a vintage telephone booth.
Once inside, you'll enjoy masterfully crafted cocktails by mixologist Jim Meehan while ordering deep-fried New Jersey-style hot dogs or waffle fries from the Crif Dogs' kitchen.
