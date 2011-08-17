The REAL Story Behind 8 Legendary Baseball Myths

MYTH: On June 2, 1925, long-time New York Yankee first baseman Wally Pipp had a headache. He asked for the day off, so his manager replaced him with little used reserve Lou Gehrig ... who kept the job for the next 14 years, setting the record for consecutive games played.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED: The first mention of Pipp's headache came in the 1930s, right around the time that Gehrig retired. Baseball historians, in an attempt to correct the record and bolster Pipp's reputation as a solid hitter, pointed out that Pipp's 'headache' was actually a fractured skull, suffered after being beaned in the head during batting practice that day.

That became the more widely known story. And it is true that Pipp was hit by a baseball and missed more than a month of the 1925 season. (He was nearly killed and spent weeks in the hospital.)

However, the beaning happened one month after Gehrig's streak started, on July 2. A healthy Pipp was benched in June, along with five other Yankee starters in an attempt to shake up the lineup. Pipp was used sporadically for the remainder of the season (both before and after the beaning), but never started another game for the Yankees.

(He did have a fine season for Cincinnati in 1926.)