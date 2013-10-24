Step Inside The Gorgeous Homes Of 8 Legendary Athletes

This post originally appeared on Architectural Digest.

MAGIC JOHNSON

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife, Cookie, wanted a laid-back, welcoming feel for their family’s seaside getaway in Southern California. Designer Michael Kreiss chose off-white sofas and blue accents for the family room and adjacent terrace to echo the sand and sea just beyond. (December 2009)

MIKE PIAZZA

Baseball star Mike Piazza and his wife, Alicia, purchased a serene South Beach, Florida, apartment with spectacular views for their off-season home. (May 2006)

Piazza, who wore number 31 as catcher for the New York Mets for many years, selected the residence in part because it was on the 31st floor of the high-rise. Karram used streamlined furnishings for the 3,100-square-foot space to keep the emphasis on the expansive vistas.

CC SABATHIA





When all-star pitcher C. C. Sabathia was traded to the New York Yankees in 2009, he moved with his wife, Amber, their four children, and dog, Cherry, from their California home base to a stately new

residence in Alpine, New Jersey, which was designed by architect James Paragano. (November 2010)







The study is where the couple hold meetings for their charity, PitCCh In Foundation, which encourages inner-city kids to play sports and stay in school. It also contains Sabathia’s many trophies, including his 2007 American League Cy Young award.

GREG NORMAN

Greg Norman found his golfer’s paradise on eight spectacular acres of Jupiter Island, Florida, where, with the help of Dailey Janssen Architects, he and his then-wife, Laura, brought a historic estate back to life. (March 2004)



A hallway in the 1902 home, dubbed Tranquility, is lined with trophies the Australian golfer earned from his 86 professional victories, including a Claret Jug from one of his two British Open wins, on the table at right.

HINES WARD

“I spent years clipping pictures from magazines,” explains two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward of the inspiration for his

Atlanta home, which was designed by architect David Grace. Ward is seen here in his trophy room, which is painted in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ signature black-and-gold colour palette. (November 2010)

The billiards and trophy rooms just beyond are decorated with rich tones that carry throughout the home. The football jerseys belong to Hall of Famers, says Ward. “Guys I’ve played and become friends with, and old-timers I’ve learned from.”

JEG COUGHLIN JR



A former dairy farm was the ideal setting for race-car driver Jeg Coughlin Jr.’s

barn-inspired Ohio residence. The home was designed by architect George Acock and sits on 135 bucolic acres. (March 2007)





TOM BRADY

Tom Brady’s home gym was designed by the Inglewood, California — based firm Out-Fit and features custom-made wrought-iron monkey bars.

