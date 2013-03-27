8 Apps That Will Make You Think You Live In The Future

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.
AppleIf you think the future is far away, think again.
Today there are tons of apps available that can make us feel like we live in the future right now.
For example, SpyGlass (seen at right), is an augmented reality compass that’s perfect for life off-road.
Check out some of the other futuristic apps available now.
Anatomy 4D is an augmented reality app that makes it easier for users to interact with complex information related to the human body. The app is perfect for students, doctors, or anyone who wants to know more about the human body.
Vio is a new music app that turns your voice into an instrument. Even if you can't sing, Vio has pitch correction technology that allows anyone to create unique sounds.
Spyglass is a high tech view finder that places a compass, gyrocompass, maps, tactical GPS, and tons more useful tools right on your iPhone screen.
Action Movie FX turns anyone into a special effects cameraman. There are a ton of filters that add plane explosions, monsters, and other special effects to your photos and videos.
Carrot is a virtual assistant that helps you get things done. It turns tasks into a game, the more you get done the more you achieve within the app.
Haiku Deck is an iPad app that makes it simple and easy to create awesome presentations. What separates Haiku Deck from other similar apps is its huge selection of themes, layouts, filters, and access to tons of creative commons photos all within the app.
SnapShop Showroom is an augmented reality app that lets anyone plan how they will decorate a room. The app maintains a huge catalogue of furniture from popular stores like IKEA, Crate&Barrel, CB2, Horchow and Pier.
