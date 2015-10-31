8 Apple patents that shed light on its car plans

Apple has been notoriously secretive when it comes to discussing any car plans.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published in September, the company is working on an electric car that could be ready to ship as soon as 2019.

Also last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles told Tech Insider that the company had recently met with Apple to discuss regulations for autonomous testing in the state.

But besides Apple being interested in electric, self-driving cars (just like a number of other tech companies) there’s not much else known about its car plans.

However, the tech giant has filed a number of car-related patents that may shed some light on what the company has in mind for its own vehicle.

It’s worth noting that as with most patents, there’s no guarantee that the company will make the technology a reality in the near future, but it’s still fun to see what the company is thinking about when it comes to developing car-related tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.