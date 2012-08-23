8 Huge Complaints We Still Have About Android

When someone first picks up an Android phone, it can feel like a lot is going on. There are widgets, apps, and more options than you know what to do with.

This is especially apparent in Samsung's Galaxy S III, which is packed with cool features that the iPhone can't do like automatically sharing photos with other phones over Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, you have to dig through a bunch of settings to turn many of these features on, which can be pretty daunting for Android novices.