These car keys are so ridiculously high-tech you won't even recognise them

Car keys are an important symbol of car ownership and freedom.
Some companies stick to basics with switchblade-style key fobs, but some others truly go all out.
These eight keys are like none other.
The fob uses a 2.2' touchscreen to show you whether the car doors are locked or unlocked, vehicle service information, pre-conditioning a/c settings, as well as electric drive range information.
Pretty handy.
With the F-Pace's Activity Key, by holding your wrist up to the Jaguar badge on the rear of the car, you can lock or unlock the vehicle. And it's waterproof!
The Activity Key is available as a $400 option.
If you're lucky enough to be visiting Sweden's Gothenburg Airport and you're renting a car from Volvo's Sunfleet car sharing program, you might be given a completely keyless car.
This new technology pairs cars and phones using Bluetooth technology and a uniquely designed smartphone app.
At the moment, the program is just in testing, but it could be implemented more widely in 2017.
When locking and unlocking the doors of a Koenigsegg, you'll need something that can make as big of a statement as the car itself.
Koenigsegg's metal shield key doesn't have any hugely crazy special features, but what it can give you is the sense of authority and a firm reminder that you drive an insane Swedish supercar.
If driving one of these insane supercars doesn't give you the thrill or feel of power you were looking for, holding this awesome shield key fob just might.
Though it can only really handle the tasks of an average key fob, the aesthetics of this key make it much more special than most others out there.
Inserting this crystal key into the center of an Aston Martin's dashboard never gets old.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/ozmTAMPkyn/embed/
Width: 658px
If crystals aren't really your thing, maybe lightweight carbon fibre is.
McLaren's key has three buttons and is backed with a carbon fibre rear.
Because you can never have too much carbon fibre.
Never.
As a glossy model of the car, Tesla's Model S key is pretty cool. But it will get even cooler when you hear what it's capable of.
In addition to locking and unlocking the car doors, the Tesla key can now be used to tell the car to pull forward and backward, all from a semi-remote distance and without anyone inside of the car.
Even their key is high-tech.
Though Porsche and Tesla have similar offerings, Pagani's key fob is the one that truly stands out.
First, it's the perfect really expensive, really cool looking desk ornament.
Second, it's also USB flash drive.
Third, it's still a key.
How's that for multi-functional?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.