The $US79.5 Million Penthouse On Manhattan's Billionaire Row Will Have Six Bedrooms And A Private Elevator

Photo: DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The floor plan of one of the most desirable penthouses on Manhattan’s famed Billionaire Row has finally been revealed, and it looks phenomenal.

Real estate firm Douglas Elliman released the sketch of the $US79.5 million penthouse on the 92nd floor at 432 Park Avenue. The floor plan includes 8,255 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms (including separate “his” and “hers” for the master bedroom), a private elevator landing, an “entrance gallery,” and a library.

We’ve previously reported that Deborah Berke is designing the luxurious pad, which will have double-height ceilings, oak flooring, and huge square windows throughout for unparalleled views of the city.

The amenities in the building will also be incredible. 432 Park will have its own private restaurant, an outdoor garden to host events, a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and spa with massage rooms, a library, a billiards room, a screening/performance venue, and even a yoga studio.

432 Park is just one in a series of super-tall buildings rising on the southern end of Central Park, an area known fondly as Billionaire’s Row. And at 1,396 feet and 96 stories,

432 Park will not only be the tallest residential building in the neighbourhood, but in the Western Hemisphere.

The tower is set to be completed in 2015. Here’s a sneak peak of what the final place could look like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.