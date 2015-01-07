The 79 Most Popular Instagrammers In The World

Instagram/Screenshot Singer Ariana Grande is one of the most popular users on Instagram.

In December, Instagram began cracking down on spam accounts, and some of the most-followed Instagram accounts lost thousands and even millions of followers.

In light of what became known as the “Instagram rapture,” we decided to take a look at the most popular Instagram users.

We took Socialblade’s list of the 100 most-followed Instagram accounts, and after removing brands, groups of people (like bands and sports teams), accounts that aggregate other people’s content (like @nature and @nailsvideos), and other non-human entities, we had a list of the 79 most-followed people on Instagram.

