The 79 Most Popular Instagrammers In The World

Maya Kosoff
Ariana GrandeInstagram/ScreenshotSinger Ariana Grande is one of the most popular users on Instagram.

In December, Instagram began cracking down on spam accounts, and some of the most-followed Instagram accounts lost thousands and even millions of followers.

In light of what became known as the “Instagram rapture,” we decided to take a look at the most popular Instagram users.

We took Socialblade’s list of the 100 most-followed Instagram accounts, and after removing brands, groups of people (like bands and sports teams), accounts that aggregate other people’s content (like @nature and @nailsvideos), and other non-human entities, we had a list of the 79 most-followed people on Instagram.

79. President Barack Obama

Handle: @barackobama

Followers: 3,521,585

78. 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Troian Bellisario

Handle: @sleepinthegardn

Followers: 3,581,587

77. YouTube sensation Zoella

Handle: @zozeebo

Followers: 3,598,251

76. Real Madrid player Marcelo Vieira

Handle: @marcelotwelve

Followers: 3,602,185

75. FC Barcelona player Daniel Alves

Handle: @danid2ois

Followers: 3,656,221

74. Tyga

Handle: @kinggoldchains

Followers: 3,682,270

73. 50 Cent

Handle: @50cent

Followers: 3,713,578

72. Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Handle: @iamdiddy

Followers: 3,723,194

71. TV personality and fashion designer Lauren Conrad

Handle: @laurenconrad

Followers: 3,765,956

70. One Direction member Louis Tomlinson

Handle: @louist91

Followers: 3,779,334

69. Rita Ora

Handle: @ritaora

Followers: 3,805,978

68. Britney Spears

Handle: @britneyspears

Followers: 3,841,441

67. Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima

Handle: @adrianalima

Followers: 3,880,270

66. Actress Nina Dobrev

Handle: @ninadobrev

Followers: 3,898,049

65. Zac Efron

Handle: @zacefron

Followers: 3,899,537

64. One Direction member Liam Payne

Handle: @fakeliampayne

Followers: 3,949,200

63. Ellie Goulding

Handle: @elliegoulding

Followers: 3,949,527

62. NBA MVP Kevin Durant

Handle: @easymoneysniper

Followers: 3,992,919

61. Actor Ian Somerhalder

Handle: @iansomerhalder

Followers: 4,004,004

60. Snoop Dogg

Handle: @snoopdogg

Followers: 4,049,824

59. Actor Ansel Elgort

Handle: @anselelgort

Followers: 4,201,256

58. Pharrell Williams

Handle: @pharrell

Followers: 4,212,333

57. Jessica Alba

Handle: @jessicaalba

Followers: 4,219,374

56. YouTuber Bethany Mota

Handle: @bethanynoelm

Followers: 4,246,871

55. Real Madrid player Gareth Bale

Handle: @garethbale11

Followers: 4,299,938

54. Boxer Floyd 'Money' Mayweather

Handle: @floydmayweather

Followers: 4,383,288

53. Channing Tatum

Handle: @channingtatum

Followers: 4,387,942

52. Ciara

Handle: @ciara

Followers: 4,466,696

51. Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel

Handle: @angelcandices

Followers: 4,565,868

50. Singer, actress and dancer Zendaya

Handle: @zendaya

Followers: 4,592,868

49. Wiz Khalifa

Handle: @mistercap

Followers: 4,674,694

48. Lady Gaga

Handle: @ladygaga

Followers: 4,823,374

47. 'Jersey Shore' star Snooki

Handle: @snookinic

Followers: 4,874,006

46. 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Shay Mitchell

Handle: @shaym

Followers: 4,901,032

45. Kardashian mum Kris Jenner

Handle: @krisjenner

Followers: 5,011,936

44. Fitness model Jen Selter

Handle: @jenselter

Followers: 5,043,235

43. Singer Austin Mahone

Handle: @austinmahone

Followers: 5,271,008

42. Model Miranda Kerr

Handle: @mirandakerr

Followers: 5,330,980

41. 'Pretty Little Liars' Actress Lucy Hale

Handle: @lucyhale

Followers: 5,374,850

40. Actress Ashley Benson

Handle: @itsashbenzo

Followers: 5,410,058

39. Vine star Cameron Dallas

Handle: @camerondallas

Followers: 5,452,470

38. Shakira

Handle: @shakira

Followers: 5,615,948

37. Brazilian soccer player David Luiz

Handle: @davidluiz_4

Followers: 5,680,720

36. Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine

Handle: @brumarquezine

Followers: 5,713,068

35. Iggy Azalea

Handle: @thenewclassic

Followers: 5,956,309

34. Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez

Handle: @jamesrodriguez10

Followers: 5,989,129

33. 'King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian

Handle: @danbilzerian

Followers: 6,061,226

32. Vanessa Hudgens

Handle: @vanessahudgens

Followers: 6,112,358

31. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Handle: @therock

Followers: 6,294,636

30. Scott Disick

Handle: @letthelordbewithyou

Followers: 6,323,034

29. Justin Timberlake

Handle: @justintimberlake

Followers: 6,489,821

28. Chris Brown

Handle: @chrisbrownofficial

Followers: 6,677,021

27. Drake

Handle: @champagnepapi

Followers: 6,741,229

26. Vine star Nash Grier

Handle: @nashgrier

Followers: 6,975,534

25. Ellen Degeneres

Handle: @theellenshow

Followers: 7,989,517

24. LeBron James

Handle: @kingjames

Followers: 8,000,413

23. One Direction member Niall Horan

Handle: @niallhoran

Followers: 8,202,542

22. FC Barcelona player Leo Messi

Handle: @leomessi

Followers: 8,689,751

21. Model Cara Delevingne

Handle: @caradelevingne

Followers: 8,847,679

20. Jennifer Lopez

Handle: @jlo

Followers: 8,897,973

19. One Direction member Harry Styles

Handle: @harrystyles

Followers: 9,845,262

18. Demi Lovato

Handle: @ddlovato

Followers: 9,944,718

17. Kevin Hart

Handle: @kevinhart4real

Followers: 10,195,254

16. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo

Handle: @cristiano

Followers: 10,456,958

15. Katy Perry

Handle: @katyperry

Followers: 12,225,178

14. Nicki Minaj

Handle: @nickiminaj

Followers: 13,234,986

13. Kourtney Kardashian

Handle: @kourtneykardash

Followers: 13,250,428

12. Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr.

Handle: @neymarjr

Followers: 13,495,622

11. Rihanna

Handle: @badgalriri

Followers: 13,838,024

10. Miley Cyrus

Handle: @mileycyrus

Followers: 13,902,585

9. Kylie Jenner

Handle: @kyliejenner

Followers: 15,772,860

8. Khloe Kardashian

Handle: @khloekardashian

Followers: 15,990,006

7. Kendall Jenner

Handle: @kendalljenner

Followers: 17,129,923

6. Taylor Swift

Handle: @taylorswift

Followers: 17,694,468

5. Selena Gomez

Handle: @selenagomez

Followers: 20,043,272

4. Justin Bieber

Handle: @justinbieber

Followers: 21,108,673

3. Ariana Grande

Handle: @arianagrande

Followers: 22,074,894

2. Beyonce

Handle: @beyonce

Followers: 22,889,290

1. Kim Kardashian

Handle: @kimkardashian

Followers: 23,488,248

