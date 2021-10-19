A new poll found that 78% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024, which is a 12-point increase since May

People hold a Trump 2024 flag before Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida arrives to address supporters at a Matt Gaetz Florida Man Freedom Tour event at the Hilton Melbourne Beach on July 31, 2021. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that former President Trump’s support among Republicans is growing.

78% of Republicans now think he should run for president in 2024, up from 66% in May.

84% of Republicans say that Trump has had a mainly positive impact on politics.

Former President Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters continues to grow; a new poll has found that 78% of Republicans say they want to see Trump run in the 2024 presidential election. That’s an increase of 12 percentage points from May, when 66% of Republicans said the same.

Quinnipiac University released the new poll on Tuesday, which was conducted from October 15 through 18, included 1,342 adults nationwide, and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Unsurprisingly, large margins of Republicans believe that Trump has been a positive force in American life: 84% said he’s had a mainly positive impact on politics, while another 85% said he’s had a mainly positive impact on the party. That’s a big contrast with Democrats, 94% of which said Trump has had a mainly negative impact on politics and 88% of which said he’s had a mainly negative impact on the opposite party.

Independent voters were split on these two questions, with 46% saying that Trump has had a negative impact on the Republican Party while another 46% said his impact on the party has been positive. Meanwhile, 47% say he’s had a negative impact on politics as a whole, as 45% of independents say the opposite.

Furthermore, Trump’s approval rating remains high with Republicans, sitting at a comfortable 86%.

The growth in the former president’s support among Republican voters comes as he’s increasingly causing headaches for elected Republicans.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his party to look forward rather than “rehash” the 2020 presidential election, something that Trump himself has continued to do. The former president claimed last week that Republicans would not vote in upcoming elections if the 2020 election wasn’t “solved.”

“It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” Trump said.

Trump’s message appears to be resonating with the Republican base. Quinnipiac found that 85% of Republicans believe Trump has been “protecting democracy” since losing the 2020 presidential election.