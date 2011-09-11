77 US Servicemembers Injured In Suicide Attack On This Afghan Base

Combat Outpost Sayed Abad, Wardak province after a 2010 rainstorm

Photo: AP

As many as 102 people were injured and three killed, when a suicide bomber detonated a truck bomb outside a NATO Base in eastern Afghanistan Saturday evening.According to MSNBC the attack at Combat Outpost Sayed Abad killed two Afghans, an interpreter, and a security guard. 20-five Afghan civilians, and 77 US servicemembers have been injured.



NATO Spokesman Lt. Colonel Wayne Perry told NBC no Americans were critically wounded and most will likely return soon to duty.

The bomber approached the base in a truck carrying firewood and detonated the blast after ramming the outpost’s entrance — where even after being absorbed by the t-walls and Jersey barriers it left a 20-foot hole in the compound wall.

ISAF officials say the fort remains operational though the blast was strong enough to blow out windows in nearby government offices.

The Taliban officially claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to keep fighting US forces in Afghanistan until all troops leave the country.

