Update: The Android stats in this story are wrong. CNNMoney — our source for the data — has made a correction to its post. See here for more details.Earlier: Customer loyalty is definitely one of Apple’s advantages versus most of its rivals in the smartphone market.



The latest evidence: A Yankee Group survey summarized on CNNMoney (via Daring Fireball) saying that 77% of iPhone owners say they’ll buy another iPhone, versus just 20% of Google Android customers who say they’ll buy another Android phone.

That’s a huge difference!

For now, it could be attributed to the early, half-baked state of many Android devices out there — we assume the customer satisfaction for newer devices like the HTC Droid Incredible and Nexus One is much stronger than that of, say, the original HTC G1.

And, of course, it’s quite possible that those people who don’t plan to buy another Android phone will buy one anyway, just because it’s the best-available smartphone at their carrier, price, or other factors.

But still — this is a platform war we’re at the beginning of, and Google needs to work with its handset partners to make sure Android is a good (and as “sticky”) as possible.

(We assume BlackBerry maker RIM has also had very strong loyalty over the years, but it’s not mentioned in the article.)

