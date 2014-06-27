The 76ers Had The Best Response To The Internet Thinking Joel Embiid Was Angry About Going To Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers picked Kansas center Joel Embiid with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Embiid was expected to go No. 1 before he broke his foot a week ago.

Right after the pick was announced, ESPN showed this shot of a very angry-looking Embiid.

People thought he didn’t want to go to Philly:

