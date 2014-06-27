The 76ers Had The Best Response To The Internet Thinking Joel Embiid Was Angry About Going To Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers picked Kansas center Joel Embiid with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Embiid was expected to go No. 1 before he broke his foot a week ago.
Right after the pick was announced, ESPN showed this shot of a very angry-looking Embiid.
People thought he didn’t want to go to Philly:
Twitter freaked out:
He looks THRILLED. pic.twitter.com/cBspDfvWGn
— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 26, 2014
Joel Embiid’s reaction to being drafted by the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/45aUSJl4Ze
— NBA Legion (@MySportsLegion) June 26, 2014
Embiid got that “broke my foot intentionally for no reason” face.
— Randle or Gordon? (@Notastarfish) June 27, 2014
Embiid’s face was priceless
