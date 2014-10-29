The 76ers Are The Latest NBA Team To Turn Their Court Into A Crazy 3D Jumbotron

The 2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a bad basketball team, maybe even the worst team in the NBA. But one thing they will be good at this year is providing stunning visuals in the form of a 3D projection prior to games.

The team showed off a sneak peak at the new projection system on the eve of the season and it looks incredible. The short clip shows somebody banging on the Liberty Bell as the floor starts to collapse underneath.