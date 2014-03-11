75,000 Killer Bees Attack A Woman, Stung 1,000 Times

A 71-year-old woman is expected to survive after being attacked by 75,000 African killer bees while visiting Palm Desert, Calif., on Thursday, according to ABC News.

The woman was in critical condition after being stung more than 1,000 times, according to the report.

Multiple media accounts say the woman was covered from head-to-toe with bees, and some insects were even in her mouth.

The been hive was located in an underground cable box. The bees were disturbed by a Verizon employee that lifted the lid to the box.

Several fireman who came to the elderly woman’s rescue were also treated for bee stings.

According to the International Business Times, a person can survive around 1,500 bee stings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.