Decadent Images From The $750 Million Embassy The US Built In Baghdad

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonTen years ago this week, Americans woke up to learn that the United States had invaded Iraq.



They had been told it would cost $50 billion, that it would end soon — 42 days later the President declared Mission Accomplished — and that the U.S. would be greeted as liberators.

That all didn’t work out as planned.

What did work out was a luxurious compound in the heart of Baghdad on the banks of the Tigris where the thousands of Americans who would remain behind could work, shop, eat and relax in a palatial, $750 million embassy.

