The Incredible 75-Year Evolution Of The Superman Logo

Here’s Warner Bros.’ 75th anniversary logo for Superman.

“Man of Steel” is out in theatres this Friday.



If you’re like us, you’re excited to see if Zack Snyder (“300”) can deliver a successful reboot to the franchise.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. unveiled a new 75th anniversary logo for the son of Krypton featuring a silhouette of Supes.

To get pumped for the release of the new film Friday, we’ve compiled the many emblems Superman has worn over the years.

Maurice Mitchell’s awesome infographic of many pivotal logos served as a guide to our research.

Most of the symbol changes and development come early on in the first years of Superman’s existence.

