7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Acapulco, Mexico

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has hit Guerrero, Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are only about 10 to 20 earthquakes of that magnitude per year.

Guerrero is a state in southern Mexico near the coast. It’s close to the beach resort Acapulco.

There are no reports of major damage, but the earthquake sent people into the streets and shook buildings, according to Reuters.

A tsunami is not expected in Mexico, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Some minor damage has been spotted in the area. Windows shattered at the Mexico City International Airport:

And the facade of an Acapulco hotel appears to have cracked:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.