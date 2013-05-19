Crazy Footage Of 747 On Fire, Tires Melting, People Running Off The Plane

Luckily there were no injuries in Moscow Saturday when a plane caught fire and burned on the tarmac at Vnukovo airport



There were 136 passengers on the flight, one of whom talked to Reuters on the scene.

“It turned out that the back left leg of the landing gear was burning, the wheel. The cover was broken. The fire brigade was extinguishing the flames. Some of the people were still evacuating on the ramp, while others were evacuating from the wing,” said Dmitry Vishkevich.

“The plane’s left landing gear leg caught fire upon landing. Preliminary reports suggest the brake wheels were destroyed,” an unnamed law enforcement source told Ria Novosti.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.