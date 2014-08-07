Meet The Tycoons Who Live At 740 Park Ave., New York's Billionaire Hive

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz People pass by the 740 Park Avenue building in New York, April 10, 2014.

740 Park Avenue is a legendary address, at one time considered (and still thought to be by some) the most luxurious and powerful residential building in New York City.

The co-op, on the corner of 71st Street and Park Avenue, has an impressive past.

Built in 1929 by the grandfather of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — who lived there as a child — 740 Park has just 31 residences that have commanded some of the highest real estate prices in New York history. John D. Rockefeller, financier Saul Steinberg, and Blackstone founder Steve Schwarzman have all called the building (and in fact, the same opulent apartment) home.

While many of New York’s rich and powerful people have decamped to 15 Central Park West and the shiny condos rising along the new “Billionaire’s Row” on 57th Street, that won’t diminish classic co-ops of the Upper East Side, and 740 Park in particular, says Michael Gross. Gross is the author of “House of Outrageous Fortune” about 15 Central Park West and “740 Park: The Story of the World’s Richest Apartment Building.”

“I think in the current condo era, [740 Park] represents a previous generation of Manhattan wealth,” Gross told Business Insider. “But I think that the cyclical nature of real estate makes it a very good bet that co-ops will have a comeback, and the east side will have a comeback.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.