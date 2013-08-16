Two Hedge Funders And Their Wives Got Robbed Of Over $US100,000 Worth Of Jewelry At Their Luxury NYC Apartment Building

The

New York Post reportsthat there have been a series of jewelry thefts at 740 Park Avenue — the super luxurious NYC apartment building that’s home to some of Wall Street’s biggest heavy-hitters.

From late May through early July, residents have reported about $US250,000 worth of missing wedding bands, watches and other jewelry, the Post reports citing police.

740 Park Avenue is home to billionaire private equity tycoon Steve Schwarzman, hedge fund manager David Ganek (Level Global co-founder), billionaire hedge fund manager Israel Englander (Millennium Partners), David Koch, Vera Wang and many other powerful people.

According to the report, hedge fund managers Ganek and Englander and their wives were among the victims of the heist.

From the Post:

Other victims include hedge funder David Ganek, 49, and his novelist wife, Danielle Ganek, 49, who lost diamond earrings, two Patek Philippe watches and other jewelry worth nearly $US100,000 from their sixth-floor pad. … Fourteenth-floor resident Caryl Englander, 59, a philanthropist and art collector, and her hubby, Israel, lost a $US7,500 Vacheron Constantin gold watch.

It’s believed to be an inside job, the report said citing an unnamed law enforcement officer.

