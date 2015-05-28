Turning 32 and still not married? You are in the majority

People just aren’t getting married like they used to. This chart, taken from Mary Meeker’s comprehensive look at our changing online lives, makes that crystal clear.

In 1960, 65% of the population between the ages of 18 and 32 were married, often getting hitched right after high school or college. By 2014, only 26% of the population got married by age 32.

