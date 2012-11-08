7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Guatemala, Killing 52

Photo: USGS

Updated Nov. 8, 1:40 pmA 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook from Mexico City to San Salvador, centered off the coast of Guatemala.



The shaking hit at 10:35 local time (11:35 EST) on November 7. The death toll is currently 52, CNN reports.

The dead are in the northwestern state of San Marcos near the Mexican border, where the majority of the damage occurred.

More than 2,200 homes were damaged and there were hundreds of injuries.

The earthquake knocked out power to at least 76,000 homes.

An aftershock measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale minutes later.

The USGS notes that this area is very seismically active:

Over the past 40 years, the region within 250 km of the November 7 earthquake has experienced 50 earthquakes with M 6 or greater; two of these were larger than M 7. The first was a M 7.1 in December of 1983, in approximately the same location as the November 7 event, and resulted in no documented fatalities. The second had a magnitude of M 7.2, and struck a region just over 100 km to the northwest offshore Mexico in September 1993. There was one known fatality associated with the 1993 event. A M6.8 earthquake in October of 1979, 120 km to the east-southeast of the November 7 earthquake, resulted in 7 fatalities in Guatemala.

This is the strongest earthquake to hit the region since 1976.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.