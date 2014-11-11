This Gold-Plated iPhone 6 Costs $7,300 And Features An Apple Logo Encrusted With Diamonds

If Apple’s gold-tinted iPhone 6 isn’t enough for you, now you can upgrade to the real thing.

For $US7,300, luxury electronics store Ademov will sell you an iPhone 6 plated in 24-carat gold. Even the Apple logo is given special treatment, plated with 18-carat gold and encrusted with VS1 white diamonds.

To protect the gold surface, Ademov applies polish and a clear coat so you can handle the phone.

The $US7,300 price tag also includes a custom wooden box, maintenance kit, and you can add engraving to the iPhone’s gold surface for an additional cost.

In addition to its gold iPhone 6, Ademov also offers a gold-plated MacBook Air and other iMacs and Macbook Pros with coloured plates and eye-popping anondized aluminium colours.

