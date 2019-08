The 73 most popular people on Instagram

Getty Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the two top-followed people in the world.

Instagram stars freaked out in December 2014 after the site began cracking down on spam accounts.

While some of the most-followed Instagram accounts lost thousands and even millions of followers in the days after, you can hardly tell a year later.

The popularity of these top Instagrammers has exploded.

Last year, Kim Kardashian was the most-followed Instagrammer with 23 million followers. She’s been dethroned, and the new number one has more than 60 million.

To calculate the most followed people, we took Socialblade’s list of the 100 most-followed Instagram accounts and removed brands, groups of people (like bands and sports teams), accounts that aggregate other people’s content (like @nailsvideos), and other non-human entities. That left us with 73 of the most popular Instagrammers from around the world.

