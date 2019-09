A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Japan. This is according to the US geological survey.



Hopefully, nothing bad will come of it.

The earthquake is the big red dot seen below.

According to @breakingnews, there is a tsunami warning in effect.

Photo: US Geological Survey

