Happy 90th Birthday, Betty White! 72 Years In The Career Of One Wild 'Golden Girl'

Our favourite “Golden Girl” turns 90-years-old today!
Is there anything Betty White hasn’t done?
She’s received a lap dance on “Ellen,” was tackled in a Snickers Super Bowl ad, shared a shower with Hugh Jackman, became a Facebook phenomenon, purchased condoms on “The Golden Girls,” and kissed “Chuck” star Zachary Levi just last night.
In the past few years, she’s had cameos on everything from “Community” to “30 Rock” and “The Middle,” has brought in record ratings as the oldest host ever on “Saturday Night Live” and returned to TV on the popular “Hot in Cleveland.”
And, she’s not done yet. This spring, White has a new show, “Off Their Rockers” — think Ashton Kutcher‘s “Punked” for old people — debuting this spring on NBC.
The bubbly may be done at her big birthday bash, but we’re still celebrating all day. Here’s our tribute to the one who’s done it all.
2003: Betty White co-starred alongside Queen Latifah and Steve Martin in the rosy romantic comedy as Mrs. Kline, Martin's nosy, racist neighbour.
2007: Other than her scene-stealing cameos on TV, White is known for her TV ads promoting animal rights for PetMeds. Three years later, White's face started appearing on her clothing line with all proceeds going towards animal charities.
March 2010: White received more than she bargained for while visiting the set of Ellen when she received a lap dance.
May 2010: After nearly 500,000 rallied for White to host SNL on a Facebook petition, NBC confirmed Betty White would indeed host the show. White made history as the variety show's oldest host, earning the show its highest ratings since Nov 1, 2008 when Ben Affleck hosted. White received a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance which caused us to never look at a muffin the same way again.
