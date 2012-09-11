Happy 90th Birthday, Betty White! 72 Years In The Career Of One Wild 'Golden Girl'

Our favourite “Golden Girl” turns 90-years-old today!

Is there anything Betty White hasn’t done?

She’s received a lap dance on “Ellen,” was tackled in a Snickers Super Bowl ad, shared a shower with Hugh Jackman, became a Facebook phenomenon, purchased condoms on “The Golden Girls,” and kissed “Chuck” star Zachary Levi just last night.

In the past few years, she’s had cameos on everything from “Community” to “30 Rock” and “The Middle,” has brought in record ratings as the oldest host ever on “Saturday Night Live” and returned to TV on the popular “Hot in Cleveland.”

And, she’s not done yet. This spring, White has a new show, “Off Their Rockers” — think Ashton Kutcher‘s “Punked” for old people — debuting this spring on NBC.

The bubbly may be done at her big birthday bash, but we’re still celebrating all day. Here’s our tribute to the one who’s done it all.

