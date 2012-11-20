A 72-Year-Old Grandpa Is The Official Model For A Chinese Teen Girl Fashion Line

Photo: Yuekou

A 72-year-old man is donning dresses, scarves, and signature red stockings as the official model for a Chinese teen girl fashion line.Liu Xianping’s granddaughter is one of five recent college grads who created Yuekou, a female fashion store.



Xianping’s granddaughter told Chinese Newsweek his modelling career started by accident. “He picked up one piece and tried to give some advice on how to mix and match. We thought it was fun so we started shooting,” she said. Looking like an extra straight off the set of “Gossip Girl,” Xianping’s photos made it to the store’s website shortly after.

The photos of the Karl Lagerfeld-esque gramps have gone viral, and online sales are booming. Since his modelling debut, online sales have increased fivefold.

See our favourite shots below:

Photo: Yuekou

Photo: Yuekou

Photo: Yuekou

Photo: Yuekou

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.