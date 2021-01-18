72 tennis players from the Australian Open have been placed in quarantine after passengers on flights tested positive for COVID-19

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Flight EY460 carrying tennis players and their support teams participating at the Australian Open at Melbourne Jet Base on January 14, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

25 more Australian Open tennis players have been placed in quarantine after a passenger on their flight tested positive yesterday, bringing the total to 72.

The US Open had previously tweeted that a passenger tested positive on a flight from Abu Dhabi carrying 23 players while two passengers tested positive on another flight into Melbourne that same day.

The Daily Beast reported that some players disagree with the restrictions, arguing that just because they were on the flight with infected passengers should not condemn them to quarantine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

72 Australian Open tennis players have been placed in quarantine after several passengers tested positive on flights into Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Australian Open.

25 players were placed in quarantine on Jan. 17 when one passenger tested positive on a charter flight from Doha.

On Jan. 16, the US Open tweeted that a passenger tested positive on a flight from Abu Dhabi carrying 23 players while two passengers tested positive on another flight into Melbourne that same day carrying 24 players.

None of the positive cases on the flights were from players, according to a tweet from the Australian Open’s Twitter account.

“We are communicating with everyone on this flight, and particularly the playing group whose conditions have now changed, to ensure their needs are being catered to as much as possible, and that they are fully appraised of the situation,” said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

The Daily Beast reported that some players disagree with the restrictions, arguing that just because they were on the flight with infected passengers should not condemn them to quarantine.

But local health authorities say players were warned of the risks in advance and any players considering bending the rules have been warned, according to the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.