At 8:55 UTC, a 7.1 earthquake struck 84 miles from Vanuata Islands in the Pacific, about 1000 miles from Australia.



No tsunami warning has been issued.

A magnitude-7 quake supposedly happens 12 times a year, though seismic activity this year has been elevated.

