7.02 Million Loans Are Now Delinquent Or In Foreclosure

LPS Applied Analytics released their September Mortgage Performance data today. According to LPS:



The average number of days delinquent for loans in foreclosure is now 484 days

In five judicial states (NY, FL, NJ, HI and ME), the average exceeds 500 days

Over 4.3 million loans are 90 days or more delinquent or in foreclosure

New problem loans (60+ days delinquent) are back on the rise

This graph provided by LPS Applied Analytics shows the per cent delinquent, per cent in foreclosure, and total non-current mortgages.

Photo: Calculated Risk

According to LPS, 9.27 per cent of mortgages are delinquent, and another 3.84 are in the foreclosure process for a total of 13.11 per cent. It breaks down as:

2.64 million loans less than 90 days delinquent.

2.32 million loans 90+ days delinquent.

2.05 million loans in foreclosure process.

For a total of 7.02 million loans delinquent or in foreclosure.

This is similar to the quarterly data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

