$700 Blu-ray player? We’ll Stick With A PS3

Panasonic has a new $700 Blu-ray player. Why buy it when you can get others for $350-$500? Because it can connect to the Internet!



That means what when you play certain Blu-ray movies, you download “exclusive content” — just like you can with one of Sony’s PS3 game machines. Which costs $300 less. And can play games. We don’t think Panasonic has a winner on their hands here.

