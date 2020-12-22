More than 70 West Point cadets have been accused of cheating on an exam — but most of them won't be kicked out

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images West Point graduates attend the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2020 graduation ceremony while socially distancing on June 13, 2020 in West Point, New York.

More than 70 West Point cadets – most of the first-years – have been accused of cheating on an exam.

The exam, which covered calculus, was taken in May while cadets were studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic

Nearly all of them have been allowed to enroll in what West Point calls a “rehabilitation program” and will be on probation for the remainder of their time at the school.

More than 70 West Point cadets have been accused of cheating on a calculus test taken this past May while the school operated remotely, the AP reported.

In total, 72 first-years and one sophomore are believed to be a part of the cheating ring. Fifty-nine of the accused confessed to having cheated and were placed into a six-month rehabilitation and mentoring program. They will also be on probation for the remainder of their time at the school, and could possibly be expelled if found guilty of additional violations.

Four cadets resigned following the accusation, according to NPR News, and an additional eight are awaiting a hearing from senior class members.

The students were accused after they all had the same incorrect answers on the test, NPR reported.

Cheating is expressly forbidden in West Point’s honour code, which notes that “A Cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.” The rule is inscribed on a stone monument on the school’s upstate New York campus.

One of the school’s earliest and most egregious cheating scandals was exposed in 1951 when 90 cadets were discovered to have engaged in a massive cheating ring. All 90 students were discharged from the school at the time.

The last major cheating scandal to hit the school was in 1976 when 153 students were sanctioned for cheating on an engineering test. A later review by an Army-appointed commission allowed for around 90 of those students to be reinstated.

Insider has reached out to West Point for comment.

