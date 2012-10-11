70 per cent Of Your Colleagues Are Looking For A New Job

Photo: Marc Samsom via flickr

Frequent job hoppers cost companies a lot of time and money and a new study reveals that almost everyone is actively looking for a job nowadays. According to the CareerBuilder study, seven out of 10 workers admit that they search for jobs as part of their “regular routine” and 35 per cent say that they start searching for a job within weeks of starting a new position.



From those surveyed, 79 per cent of Gen Y workers say that they are always actively looking for a job compared to 67 per cent of Baby Boomers.

And this is mainly because “technology has changed the way people research prospective purchases and make decisions for everything from buying a car, to evaluating a business vendor, to looking for a new job.”

“The majority of workers are regularly exposed to new job opportunities and are willing to consider them,” Brent Rasmussen, president of CareerBuilder North America, said in the press release. “They may not leave their jobs right away, but they’re keeping aware of possibilities and planning for their next career move.”

More than half of those surveyed say that “they feel like they just have a job, not a career.”

The study, which included 1,000 full-time employees, says that “nearly every worker is searching for or open to new opportunities at any given point in time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.