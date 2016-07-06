70% of people think granola bars are healthy -- here's why most nutritionists disagree

Many of us turn to granola bars in the awkward hunger hours between lunch and dinner, where we want something quick and easy, but that won’t make us too full.

That’s because it’s the snack you can easily hide in your purse or store at your desk, and it seems like a healthier option than a bag of potato chips.

In fact, 70% of people think that granola bars are healthy, according to a new report by the New York Times. However, only 30% of nutritionists agree.

The Times teamed up with polling firm Morning Consult to ask people whether they thought certain food items were healthy, and then they asked nutritionists about the same items.

The results showed conflicting opinions from experts and the general public about a ton of items, including frozen yogurt and coconut oil. But the biggest gap was found in granola bars.

The reason for the diversity in opinions is likely because, contrary to popular belief, granola bars contain a lot of added sugar, the Times reported.

Frozen yogurt and Slimfast shakes, which also had a wide gap in opinion, have a lot of added sugar, as well.

The Food and Drug Administration in May revealed a new format for nutrition labels, with an emphasis on distinguishing between naturally occurring sugars in food and sugars that were added for flavour.

The Times said it’s possible that nutritionists are aware of the distinction between the types of sugar, while the public doesn’t know about it.

