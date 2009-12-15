If You Thought The Economy Was Being Inflated By The Stimulus, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

Think the economy is being inflated by economic stimulus right now?Well if that’s the case, then get ready for a ride over the next two years.

The majority of Obama’s stimulus hasn’t even been spent yet. Thus the support won’t disappear any time soon, and actually could accelerate. There’s still another 70% to go.

Slate: Since it was passed in February 2009, only $237.6 billion (30 per cent) of the $787 billion package has entered the economy. The tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the pipeline for 2010 and 2011 will support job creation. On Dec. 9, New Jersey Transit approved a $583 million contract for two construction firms to get cracking on a new commuter rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River.

Read more here.

